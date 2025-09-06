© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: Voting by mail is 'a thing.' A good thing!

Northern Public Radio | By Bob Evans
Published September 6, 2025 at 8:52 PM CDT
Susan Stephens
/
WNIJ

Here we go again. President Trump issued an executive order banning voting by mail, or postal voting.

But the Constitution vests control of elections in the states, with Congressional oversight. Presidents play no role. State control promotes diversity and democratic participation. The people, not the President, control the most basic political function. We determine who determines other political functions.

Further, in contrast to Trump’s slander of the system, postal voting is neither inherently corrupt nor rarely employed. The military and their spouses posted overseas vote by mail. Americans employed abroad and their spouses do likewise. Eight states plus DC permit postal voting by request. Two states permit counties to decide this question. Nine states permit postal voting in local elections. In Oregon every single ballot is cast by mail. Constitutional assignment of this basic decision to the states enhances that role of the states that the Supreme Court once described as “laboratories of democracy”.

So, postal voting is indeed what young people refer to as “a thing”. It is a Constitutional thing. It is a democratic thing. But it is not a Presidential thing.

I am Bob Evans, and that is my perspective
Bob Evans
Robert Evans is an Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Economics, Business and Accounting at Rockford University and Associate Director of the Center for Ethics and Entrepreneurship. He is actively involved in the Rockford University public policy program, trains managers on law-related topics, is a political consultant and analyst, and also serves on non-profit boards.
