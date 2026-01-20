Northern Illinois University's Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration goes beyond the day

Most people celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day the day of. But two Northern Illinois University groups will come together to help spread King’s legacy throughout the week.

The Center for Black Studies and the Department of Social Justice Education are hosting MLK Dream Week for the second year.

Christopher Mitchell is director of the Center for Black Studies at NIU. He wants to encourage everyone to think about the community.

“And find someone who's stuck in the dream and do what you can to make it a reality,” he said. “And so, whatever that looks like, we just want to encourage all that you belong here and that you can dream.”

Ana Velazquez, the director of Equity and Justice Education, wants to remind people that the celebration should not be isolated to one day.

“We want them to know, like, this should be an act of community care," she said. "We want people to practice reflexivity, and we want people to be affirmed in their own experiences throughout the week and in different modalities.”

NIU was chosen as a Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus Center by the Association of American Colleges and Universities.

“And so, "Velazquez said, "we don't take it lightly.”

The events start on Tuesday, which is also The National Day of Racial Healing. This would be a night of service for NIU students.

“We're going to have them participating in hands on community care activities," Mitchell said, “including making tie blankets, assembling menstrual packs, sorting food and clothing for the Huskie Closet and Pantry. And also, we're going to have some live performances.”

A shop talk and give circle will take place on Wednesday. MLK Dream Week closes out on Thursday with a keynote panel including key community members.

All events will take place at NIU’s Holmes Student Center.