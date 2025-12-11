Rock River Current's Kevin Haas breaks down the top stories around the Stateline for 2025

Rock River Current Managing Editor and journalist Kevin Haas highlights some of the top stories of 2025 around the Stateline area.

Mark Henderson was the chief meteorologist at WIFR-TV for over 20 years and was let go in May. Haas mentions that this was a big story because of the shock and suddenness of Hendersons departure — but also the success of his independent weather venture, Mark Henderson's Weather Hub.

In business news, the stalled development of the Colman Yards project in south Rockford was a story that Haas followed throughout the year and expects to be noteworthy again in 2026.

A dynamic story that Haas said that at first, he thought was too good to be true, was the discovery of a painting in Rockford that offered a Polish community the first proof of a little-known story from World War II.

Haas also highlights some stories he thinks will be top news around the Stateline in 2026, including the Stellantis Belvidere Assembly plants efforts to reopen, and the efforts to restart passenger rail service to Rockford.

You may listen to WNIJ host Jason Cregier and Kevin Haas's full conversation in the link above.