Winter Weather Updates: Snow routes activated, scaled-back Stroll on State and NIU to host some state football finals

A Winter Storm Warning impacted travel and conditions across northern Illinois over the weekend.

Ruling on the field: delay of game due to weather conditions

The Illinois High School Association and Northern Illinois University have announced that Huskie Stadium will host the 2025 IHSA Class 7A and Class 8A Football State Championship games in DeKalb on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

The contests were originally scheduled to be played at Hancock Stadium on the Illinois State University campus in Normal on Saturday, but were postponed after ISU closed its campus ahead of the winter storm. The Class 5A and 6A title games were also postponed, and will be played at ISU on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Tuesday, December 2 — Hancock Stadium (Normal)



3:00 PM | Class 5A — St. Francis vs. Providence Catholic

6:00 PM | Class 6A — Fenwick vs. East St. Louis



Wednesday, December 3 — Huskie Stadium (DeKalb)

3:00 PM | Class 7A — St. Rita vs. Brother Rice

6:00 PM | Class 8A — Mount Carmel vs. Oswego

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said ISU could not host the 7A and 8A title games until Thursday due to a scheduling conflict on Wednesday. The decision to move the games to DeKalb was made to not further impact the schedules and routines of the competing teams and with consideration to the geography of the competing teams.

Weather Service issues Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning remained in effect from 3 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday across northern Illinois. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations are forecast to be between 6 and 10 inches. Locally higher amounts possible northwest of an Ottawa to Aurora to Waukegan line. Southeast winds gusting to 30 mph.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be found at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Rockford's Stroll on State makes adjustments

The annual tree light ceremony, parade and festivities carried on. That's despite the snowfall. Organizers made some adjustments to the schedule.

Stroll on State closed Saturday at 7 p.m., rather than 9 p.m.

Fireworks began at 6:30 p.m., rather than 8:30 p.m., immediately following the Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The Parade proceeded, though with fewer large helium balloons than initially expected.

The Drone Show will be rescheduled to a later date.

Rockford declares "Snow Emergency"

The odd/even parking will be in effect until the public works department deems it is no longer necessary. A Snow Emergency requires that vehicles be parked on the odd side of the street when the date ends in an odd number and on the even side of the street when the date ends on an even number. If the snow emergency carries into the next day, at 8:00 a.m. your car should be moved to the even side of the street.

Odd side: effective Nov. 29, 8:00 a.m.

Even side: effective Nov. 30, 8:00 a.m.

Police will issue parking tickets at the cost of $60.00 to vehicles that are parked on the wrong side of the street.

• If your street is marked as “No Parking” on one side of the street, the Snow Emergency Declaration allows you to park legally in the restricted area during the time that the Snow Emergency Declaration is in effect.

Rockford Park District closures

The following Rockford Park District facilities, programs, and events have been impacted on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect for the area.

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens

All Aglow Kickoff Postponed – Lights will officially be turned on Sunday night at 4:30 p.m., and runs through January 11, 2026.

Lockwood Park

Closed – All lessons are cancelled



Mercyhealth Sportscore Two and Indoor Sports Center

Closed, including Fozzy’s

Carlson Ice Arena

All birthday parties are cancelled

UW Health Sports Factory

Closed

All Jr. NBA and Cheer programs are cancelled for Saturday, November 29, 2025 and will be made up on Monday, December 8, 2025.

Weather-related updates will also be posted at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org.

Parking prohibition in effect in DeKalb

Due to a snowfall that has exceeded two inches, a parking prohibition is being declared on all designated snow emergency routes effective at 12:30 PM, Nov. 29, 2025.

The DeKalb Police Department will be enforcing snow emergency routes and seasonal parking restrictions and are authorized to ticket and tow vehicles in violation of this ordinance.

Residents of DeKalb are strongly encouraged to remove their cars from all posted snow routes to facilitate snow removal operations during this snow event.

