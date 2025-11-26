DeKalb County podcaster TD Ryan collects turkeys for Thanksgiving; freezes for food for Holiday season

WNIJ host Jason Cregier chats with DeKalb County podcaster Terry “TD” Ryan to discuss the results of his recent DeKalb County food drive “Let’s Talk Turkey,” and his upcoming food drive “Freezin for Food.” Both food drives support the DeKalb Salvation Army Food Pantry.

(This interview has been edited for clarity)

Jason Cregier: So, TD, we are a couple of days removed now from “Let’s Talk Turkey,” what are the stats from that food drive?

TD Ryan: We ended up with 288 turkeys and over $5,000 in monetary donations, which will buy even more turkeys. That resulted in 641 turkeys, which was just short of our 700-turkey donation goal.

The seven hundred number goal was determined due to seven hundred families registering for help with DeKalb’s Salvation Army Food Pantry. And those folks will get those meals; we were just hoping to provide seven hundred from this drive.

And does all that food stay in DeKalb County?

That is correct. Plus, local church groups teamed up to provide side dishes to go with the turkeys so families in need can have a full Thanksgiving meal.

As we headed into this month, there was uncertainty about SNAP benefits across the country, adding to that the cost of groceries, what was the feeling and tone like during “Let’s Talk Turkey?”

There seemed to be a sense of quiet desperation. The fear factor is there as you realize how quickly people can get into financial trouble in such a brief period. The Salvation Army has told me that the food provided from the “Freezin for Food” food drive will last into April and May.

Speaking of “Freezin for Food,” that food drive runs December 4-6 at the Hy-Vee parking lot in Sycamore. This food drive will also benefit the DeKalb Salvation Army Food Pantry. For those who are unfamiliar with “Freezin for Food,” give us broad strokes, TD.

So, this is the 25th year of “Freezin for Food.” Back in the day, I would stay on site and live in the parking lot for three days. And this food drive, just like “Let’s Talk Turkey,” will have all food and monetary donations stay in DeKalb County.

And I like to look at this food drive in a manner that is like years ago when you would bring a casserole to your neighbors during a tough time to make them feel better. That is exactly what “Freezin for Food” is.

And you still will be out in the cold?

Oh yes, the early forecast calls for wintry weather December 4-6 in Sycamore. We will be freezing for food.

Is there a donation goal for which you are aiming?

To be honest with you Jason, this is the first time I have done “Freezin for Food” without the help of terrestrial radio.

“Let’s Talk Turkey” was in a way a test run to see what type of impact a complete social media driven campaign can do.

You may also listen to TD Ryan on the TD Ryan Unleashed podcast. TD, thanks for being here buddy.

Thank you, Jason.