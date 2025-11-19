Rockford food pantry gives the community 24-hour access

Illinoisans have started to receive funds from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, but one Rockford church continues to help supplement that by giving everyone in the community access to free food day and night.

Rockford’s Unitarian Universalist Church has a 24-hour food pantry that is open to everyone.

Rebecca Beneditz is a part of the Eco Justice team at the church. This team focuses on environmental concerns. She said the church received a Neighborhood Grant in 2023 from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois, supply donations from Schmeling Building Supply, and community support,

to help build the pantry.

“It's a four foot by eight foot shed that has a full-size refrigerator and freezer in it,” she explains, “along with shelving and an air conditioner for the summer and a heater for the winter, so that the temperature stays pretty consistent and it's not locked. So, anyone can come at any point in the day or night and take what they need or give what they can.”

Last year, the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois donated to the pantry again. These funds were used to put a mural on the small building.

Beneditz said the idea of the UU Neighborhood Free Pantry is to help each other.

“The best way that people can help with the pantry," she said, "is to donate smaller amounts more frequently, because people are using it all the time."

Spectrum Progressive School is now taking food donations through Dec. 19 to assist the pantry.

