Accessible birding event coming to Freeport

Some might assume that birding is only for hikers that go deep into the wilderness to find the rarest birds. But some organizations host events to show that just isn't true.

It's Birdability Week, a celebration of birders with disabilities. For some, it’s also an opportunity to show that birding is for everyone, regardless of physical ability. One such event takes place in Freeport this weekend.

Teresa Smith is the president of the Northwest Illinois Bird and Nature Alliance, a co-organizer of the event. She said attendees of the event might spot some birds that people can learn how to identify any time of the year.

“Blue Jays, Cardinals, red breasted nut hatches, white breasted nut hatch. We may see some Robins as well, usually some of the dark eyed juncos," she said. "Those common birds that people would see in their backyards, in hopes, [that], if we see them, they'll be able to identify them in their backyards as well.”

Smith said there will be different activities to suit the interests and needs of everybody who comes. They include a bird of prey "meet and greet" and arts and crafts from the Freeport Museum of Art. There will also be slow birding and a bird sit, to create opportunities for mindfulness in nature.

Smith said that some people feel like birding isn’t for them, whether it’s because of their physical abilities, the color of their skin or the language they speak. Smith said events like this help to combat those assumptions.

“No one owns these birds," she said. "We all have the opportunity to share them together. And I think that helps to build community and makes people feel a bit more welcome when they realize that, gosh, birding is for everyone.”

The free, family friendly event starts at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Freeport’s Krape Park.