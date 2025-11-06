23 Skidoo! A preview of snowmobile season '25-26 in Illinois

Steve Hill of the Rochelle Rail Riders joins WNIJ host Jason Cregier to discuss the upcoming snowmobile season in Illinois.

(This is a portion of a longer interview and has been edited for clarity. You may listen to the full interview in the link above.)

Jason Cregier: Is "sled" part of the “proper jargon” that can be used to describe a snowmobile?

Steve Hill: Yes, people say sleds. It is only once you crossover into Canada that a snowmobile is known as a “skidoo.” In Alaska, a snowmobile is known as a “snow machine.”

You belong to a snowmobiling club, the Rochelle Rail Riders, what is the mission of your organization?

To perpetuate the responsible usage of snowmobiling and to grow the sport, as well as inform people of its family-oriented background.

How much do you stress the importance of safety regarding snowmobiling?

It is critical to us (Rochelle Rail Riders) and the Illinois Association of Snowmobile Clubs to provide safe trails for the public to ride on.

Could you explain what the signage and markings on trails mean? What is the goal of marking trails?

We have miniature traffic signs to specialty signs such as the orange diamond, which helps define a path, to warning signs that mark hazards to be observed. We also have “Stop Ahead” marking and highway signs, you name it, pretty much anything to tell you where and where not to go while snowmobiling.

What Illinois snowmobile trails would you recommend to people?

We have a very dedicated group of people who work extremely hard to highlight our trails. There are great trails around the Rock River, as well as out near the driftless region in the Galena area. Illinois offers 2,500 miles of trails for public use.

Steve, thanks for joining us. I hope we get snow for you, just maybe not yet.

Thanks, Jason.