Longtime Chicago radio host Dan Bernstein talks new beginnings, new podcast

(This interview has been edited for clarity)

If you’ve flipped on sports radio in Illinois at some point over the years, chances are you’ve heard the voice of Dan Bernstein. Bernstein was a longtime host at Chicago’s sports radio station 670 The Score, until he was fired from the station in March for an odd exchange on social media.

Now, Bernstein has returned to the sports talk scene with a series of podcasts on Hubbard Broadcastings 312 Sports, with his former Boers and Bernstein producer Matt Abbatacola.

Bernstein joined WNIJ host Jason Cregier to discuss his recent endeavors and experiences leading up to his new podcasting venture.

Bernstein noted that getting used to doing a podcast, as opposed to commercial radio, has been an adjustment, but he does enjoy the freedom podcasting allows him.

“For us," he said, "from a creative and business perspective, the autonomy has been a notable difference,"

The Dan Bernstein-based podcasts were envisioned with the idea of many of his listeners following him over to his new gig.

Bernstein says “A huge number” of those listeners have migrated over to listen to him with Dan Bernstein Unfiltered, Forward Progress and Organizations Win Championships.

“This wasn’t going to be build an audience from scratch,” Bernstein said, “The very last ratings book I’d done at The Score was the very highest rating I’d done at any day part.”

Bernstein’s former producer at The Score, and current 312 SPORTS producer and contributor, Matt Abbatacola, and Bernstein had not worked together in years. But the familiarity and “invisible structure” as Bernstein says, fell back into place quickly.

“There's a muscle memory," he said, "of knowing the pace and knowing the comic vibe."

After his firing from 670 The Score in March, Bernstein made it a priority to address his mental health. He has been honest and open about his firing, as well as his mental health journey and wellness.

Bernstein says while it helps him to be honest, he also hopes it takes some stigma away from those who need help, but don’t search it out.

“Men 25-54 are not necessarily supposed to admit weaknesses or vulnerabilities.” he said, adding “A mature and aware embrace of therapy and mental health resources is just generally good.’

One of the podcasts Bernstein hosts, he does so with someone very close to him, his son, Jason Bernstein. The two hosted Organizations Win Championships when Dan Bernstein was still employed by 670 The Score and have recently started the podcast back up under the 312 SPORTS banner.

On top of Jason Bernstein being a great basketball conversationalist, Bernstein says it’s just nice to be able to check in with his son, who is out of state at college, on a regular basis.

“I get to put my eyes on him once a week,” he said, “It’s a luxury without having to bother or nag him.”

Before his time in Chicago, Bernstein spent some of his early years working in Rockford with the former Continental Basketball Association team the Rockford Lightning, as well as the former Rockford minor league baseball teams, the Rockford Royals and the Rockford Cubbies. He also hosted his first sports talk show on the radio station WNTA in Rockford.

“I loved Rockford,” Bernstein said. “Making $25,000 a year and feeling like you’re living like a king.”

When asked if he remembers WNIJ host Susan Stephens from his time in 1990’s Rockford, Bernstein excitedly replied, “Of course I do!”

He even tried to convince Stephens of how great jazz is, to no avail.

Bernstein did say on the matter, “At some point, and it might not be now, she will say "'Bernstein is right.’”

Dan Bernstein hosts Dan Bernstein Unfiltered, Forward Progress and Organizations Win Championships for Hubbard Broadcastings 312 SPORTS podcasting network.

You may listen to the full interview in the link above