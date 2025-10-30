© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Leave the ghost light on: the spirits of DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Dan Libman,
Spencer TrittSusan Stephens
Published October 30, 2025 at 9:12 AM CDT
Set-up on the Egyptian Theatre stage: no ghost light in sight.
Susan Stephens
/
WNIJ
Set-up on the Egyptian Theatre stage: no ghost light in sight.

Who’s haunting your local theater? The Under Rocks team goes in search of theater ghost lights…and finds a whole lot more.

There’s a long tradition of “ghost lights” in theaters – a light left burning to illuminate an empty stage. WNIJ’s Under Rocks podcast team went to check out the ghost light at DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre and got more than they bargained for.

A very lively area for hauntings.
A very lively area for hauntings.
Irv Kummerfeldt's desk with "the golden ticket" and candy found inside the walls of the theater during remodeling.
Irv Kummerfeldt's desk with "the golden ticket" and candy found inside the walls of the theater during remodeling.
Dancers stretch beneath the skeletons in the Egyptian lobby.
Dancers stretch beneath the skeletons in the Egyptian lobby.
Jeanine Holcomb was our host for a daytime tour of the jewel of DeKalb. She’s marketing and communications director for the Egyptian Theatre, a restored Vaudeville palace built in 1929. She’s fluent in the theater’s rich history, current schedule…and the spirits that call it home.

Take a tour with us! You might just meet the mysterious Lady in Green or the much-loved memory of Irv Kummerfeldt, one of the heroes who saved the Egyptian from destruction in the 1980s.

Thanks to Jeanine and her co-workers for their hospitality. And start planning your next visit at egyptiantheatre.org.

Got a photo of a theater ghost light you’d like to share with us? How about an idea for an upcoming episode? Drop us an email at rocks@niu.edu.

This edition of Under Rocks was produced Spencer Tritt, Dan Libman, and Susan Stephens.
WNIJ News Under RocksEgyptian TheatreHalloween
Dan Libman
Dan Libman is an author, teacher, correspondent, and adventurous host of the WNIJ podcast Under Rocks.
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
