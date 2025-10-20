© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Updated chronic wasting disease testing system for Illinois hunters

Northern Public Radio | By Jess Savage
Published October 20, 2025 at 12:09 PM CDT
Family of white-tailed deer.
Charles J Sharp/ Wikimedia Commons
Family of white-tailed deer

Deer hunters in Illinois have been required to test their deer for a deadly neurological illness called chronic wasting disease. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recently unveiled a testing notification system that will make it easier for hunters to stay updated on its presence in local deer.

Chronic wasting disease affects the nervous systems of elk and deer. It was first detected in a female deer in Boone County in 2002. Since then, almost 3,000 deer have tested positive for the disease.

Hunters can test their deer at firearm deer check stations, or they can drop off deer heads at select drop-off sites.

If a hunter signs up for the new test result notification system, they will receive a text and an email with their test results. If they do not sign up, they can still receive their results by looking them up or sending a request to the Department of Natural Resources.

Last year, more than 500 deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease. Nearly every county in northern Illinois was affected.

Hunters can sign up for the notification system through ExploreMoreIL.com
WNIJ News
Jess Savage
Jess is a graduate of the University of Vermont and Northwestern University specializing in health, environment, and science reporting. Jess is a reporter with WNIJ, Report for America's Ag and Water Desk and Harvest Public Media.
See stories by Jess Savage