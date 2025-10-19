WNIJ talked with first time protesters at the 'No Kings' rally in Elgin. What brought them out?

Across the country, millions marched in “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration this weekend -- drawing even bigger crowds than the first “No Kings” day in June.

Hundreds packed both sides of a busy street, for several blocks, in downtown Elgin, Illinois.

For some, like Maureen Ernandez, it was their first protest ever.

“I think more and more people are getting fed up and want to come out and show the government that we don't like what's happening,” she said.

That means local politicians but she also wanted people in the community who drove by to take notice. Ernandez is upset about a lot of Trump’s policies, but one hits really close to home: increasing, aggressive immigration arrests.

“All of the violence and the taking of people and the kids that I've been seeing kidnapped and taken,” said Ernandez. “It's just been too much.”

Protesters and their signs spoke to dozens of issues from safeguarding democracy to the Epstein List, but many first time protesters WNIJ spoke with in Elgin were driven there because of immigration.

ICE has targeted this city more and more during their "Midway Blitz" operation. Local advocates estimate there were 200 ICE sightings in Elgin during September and dozens of arrests. Federal agents have detained several US citizens.

The protest was steps away from the community center where the city holds new citizen welcoming ceremonies.

It’s why Jackie Johnson attended her first protest. She’s the coordinator of literacy at the U-46 school district in Elgin.

“I am truly seeing the impact on our students. [They’re] afraid to come to school, staying within close communities," she said. "I support English as a Second Language classes, and seeing them have a safe place in those classrooms, and not knowing when they leave that classroom what's going to happen,” said Johnson.

It’s been personal for Johnny Blas too. His family’s from Puerto Rico. He’s a U.S. citizen and his wife is an immigrant.

“I had an old friend, and they took him away, and it was pretty sad,” he said. “I was pretty devastated. I mean, I was really surprised. Here in Elgin and South Elgin, you know?”

He’s also concerned about Medicare and Social Security, but he also wants to stand up for his neighbors.

Juvenal Aguinaga says his first protest has been uplifting.

“The most beautiful thing I see is that it's people of all races, all backgrounds, all different ages that are coming out and showing support,” said Aguinaga. “It isn't just because you're supporting your neighbor, but you're supporting a belief.”

Trevor Steinkellner is a local high school student. He was happy to see “No Kings” was peaceful. There were lots of signs, chants, and people in colorful costumes. People waved American and Mexican flags.

“I haven't seen anyone bring anyone else down. It's been a group experience to bring up the whole community,” he said.

For Destiny, her first protest felt powerful, especially standing next to her grandmother. She’s a U.S. citizen, but didn’t want to share her last name out of fear of being targeted by the administration’s immigration action. But that fear is partly why she’s here.

“I'm gonna get emotional because it took literally ICE detaining people illegally, and it hits home, because my grandma's from Mexico,” said Destiny. “She was brought here. She didn't choose to be here, and if it wasn't for her, none of my family would be here.”

She says this may be her first protest, but it won’t be her last.

“If we stay silent now, I'm afraid of what it'll be. This is not even a year in. We're only a few months into the presidency, and this is what it's come to. I mean, it's scary,” she said.

There were around 2,500 “No Kings” protests this weekend across the country, from big cities like Chicago to small towns like Princeton.

