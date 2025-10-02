© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Comic Jen Kober to bring laughter to central Illinois and Janesville, Wisconsin this weekend

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published October 2, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Comedian Jen Kober will perform at Yellow & Co. in Mahomet, Il on Saturday and the Comedy Cabin in Janesville, WI on Sunday.
Ruby Plaza
Comedian Jen Kober will perform at Yellow & Co. in Mahomet, Il on Saturday and the Comedy Cabin in Janesville, WI on Sunday.

Jen Kober is a comic and actress you may have seen on HBO's Righteous Gemstones, Hacks and FX's American Horror Story.

Kober is currently performing stand up comedy on her One Hick Wonder tour, and had a chance to chat with WNIJ host Jason Cregier ahead of her shows at Yellow & Co. in Mahomet, Il on Saturday, and the Comedy Cabin in Janesville, WI on Sunday.

Kober and Jason discuss a variety of topics including similarities within every U.S. state to the south, her upbringing and coming out as gay to her family and how her life experiences play into her stand-up act.

The two also discuss Kober's burgeoning acting career and go behind the curtain of how things actually work on a Hollywood set.
Kober then discusses the current landscape of comedy, plus she discusses what is and is not happening with young people getting out and about and away from screens.

To wrap the interview, Kober mentions how free speech is still the most American value worth defending during this current political climate.

You may listen to Jen Kober and Jason's full conversation in the link above.
WNIJ News
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
See stories by Jason Cregier