Comic Jen Kober to bring laughter to central Illinois and Janesville, Wisconsin this weekend

Jen Kober is a comic and actress you may have seen on HBO's Righteous Gemstones, Hacks and FX's American Horror Story.

Kober is currently performing stand up comedy on her One Hick Wonder tour, and had a chance to chat with WNIJ host Jason Cregier ahead of her shows at Yellow & Co. in Mahomet, Il on Saturday, and the Comedy Cabin in Janesville, WI on Sunday.

Kober and Jason discuss a variety of topics including similarities within every U.S. state to the south, her upbringing and coming out as gay to her family and how her life experiences play into her stand-up act.

The two also discuss Kober's burgeoning acting career and go behind the curtain of how things actually work on a Hollywood set.

Kober then discusses the current landscape of comedy, plus she discusses what is and is not happening with young people getting out and about and away from screens.

To wrap the interview, Kober mentions how free speech is still the most American value worth defending during this current political climate.

You may listen to Jen Kober and Jason's full conversation in the link above.