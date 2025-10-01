Doors open at Illinois Valley Food Pantry's new location

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry is officially open for business in its new building at 4133 Progress Blvd. in Peru.

The first food distribution from the Pantry’s new home will be from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1.

According to a news release, a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the new building was held Tuesday morning, Sept. 30.

The release says renovations to the 10,000-square-foot warehouse structure—formerly the Hoover Manufacturing Company—that is now the Food Pantry’s home are not yet finished.

Two large walk-in refrigerator/freezer units are expected to be installed in the coming weeks. Pantry officials hope to eventually have the capacity for drive-through pick-ups.

In conjunction with acquiring its new building, the Illinois Valley Food Pantry has launched a $750,000 campaign to help pay for the expansion.

The release says the pantry last year delivered food to almost 14,000 people from more than 5,000 families living in 12 area cities and towns.