Police find two people dead Tuesday in Sycamore home

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has released information related to two people found dead Tuesday in a Sycamore home. Sycamore schools were placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning as police responded to a status check request from a family member.

The home is located in the 1300 block of Oakland Drive in Sycamore. A family member called police at 8:40 a.m. to request a status check on relatives.

When police arrived, they found the bodies in the home.

As part of the investigation, police say a vehicle missing from the home was located in Rockford. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver has been detained as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 815-895-2155 or Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272 or crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org

