Celebrate Native Public Lands Day in Boone County this weekend

This Saturday the Boone County Conservation District will hold its Pioneers in Conservation Day. The event is held in conjunction with National Public Lands Day, which is also this Saturday.

WNIJ host Jason Cregier was joined by Boone County Conservation District Education Director Mark Freedlund to discuss the upcoming event.

Freedlund says it's an opportunity for the public to enjoy nature, as well as to educate and inform about Boone County's native lands.

This year's Pioneers in Conservation Day will be held at Kinnikinnick Creek Conservation Area in Caledonia. The "pioneers" meaning from the title refers to Boone County being the first established conservation district in Illinois in 1964.

The Kinnikinnick Creek Conservation Area represents 429 of 4400 acres of land that the Boone County Conservation District currently oversees.

Freedlund says the mixture of the creek, restored prairie and prairie plants in bloom is what makes Kinnikinnick so special this time of year. Freedlund also says the many large oak trees add to the sites charm.

For more information on the event, visit Pioneers in Conservation.

