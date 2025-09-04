Sauk Valley reporter discusses what is happening in Sterling

Jason Cregier: Shaw Media reporter Brandon Clark is here to offer up a roundup of the top stories from the Sauk Valley area. Brandon, thanks for being here.

Brandon Clark: Thanks for having me.

The city of Sterling is looking to create a family fun center in the old National Building. Brandon, what can you tell us about that?

It is a large-scale redevelopment proposal that could really reshape the downtown's riverfront.

A company called JCB Investments is working with the city on a plan to turn the building into the largest indoor entertainment complex in northwest Illinois.

If approved, the space would include a microbrewery, a food hall with chefs and local vendors, a gaming zone with pickleball courts, and even indoor virtual reality games and go carts.

The first phase of financing is secured for the project, and it will not cost the city a dime for that phase.

The city is hoping to break ground on the project this October, with a target opening planned for fall of 2026.

While we're discussing Sauk Valley economic issues, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker intends to invest some funds into Sterling's Riverfront Reimagined project.

Brandon, do you have any updates on how that project is coming along?

Yes, that is the River Edge Redevelopment Zone Designation from the state, and Governor Pritzker has signed off on it.

It is a special economic incentive program that could unlock nearly $50 million in tax credits for projects along Sterling's riverfront.

It gives Sterling a stronger pitch when talking to developers and trying to attract new investments to the area.

The city is trying to use once-vacant industrial spaces to try and attract growth and a place where people can gather and spend time.

State Representative Brad Fritts [R-Dixon] has decided to withdraw from the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. Brandon, why is that?

Fritts made that announcement after he claimed the chamber altered a prayer at its annual scholarship fundraiser that removed references to God and "Amen."

Fritts told me that the decision to modify the prayer went against what he described as core community values, especially in the areas farming community, where in his words — quote — "Faith is tied closely to the land and the work."

He also took issue with the chamber’s inclusion of a diversity, equity and inclusion statement on the chamber’s website.

Fritts said in his view an organization should not need to declare that it is welcoming and that it should be done through its actions.

Fritts emphasized a merit-based approach, saying most people want to see the most qualified person succeed regardless of background.

The chamber in its response reaffirmed its mission to serve the entire community in a non-partisan and non-denominational way.

This moment has highlighted broader cultural tensions in the area; particularly how DEI and how personal and religious values intersect with public facing institutions.

Fritts made it clear that he is stepping away from the chamber until it reconsiders its direction.

And not just over the prayer, but what he sees as a shift towards policies that do not reflect the values of the wider Sauk Valley business community.

Brandon, thanks for being with us today.

Thanks, Jason.

