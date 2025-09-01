New-to-you clothes and plants available for swap at DeKalb Public Library

The DeKalb Public Library has been hosting monthly plant swaps for two years. This week, they’re adding adult clothing to the mix.

Britta Krabill is the director of adult programming at the library. She said that while the plant swap’s already been creating community, she hopes expanding into other items will create even more connections.

“This is going to be partially a social event as well, because we're going to have like-minded people in one space at the plant swap," she said. "We see people talking to each other, creating these relationships, because they're all plant lovers. And we're really hoping that that only gets bigger with this type of swap.”

Amy Freeman is the adult services librarian. She said this event goes beyond picking up a fresh set of clothes.

“Having this event at the library shows that we're committed to sustainability," she said. "I think it really helps people to recognize how important it is to, you know, be a little bit more careful with what we're purchasing and being a little bit more economically conscious.”

Freeman said the library hopes it will also help build community and encourage more responsible consumption. It gives people a chance to turn to their community for things they need before buying new.

The library is accepting freshly washed adult clothing in good condition in preparation for the swap. People can bring up to 20 pieces of clothing.

Organizers are asking people to bring up to 20 pieces of freshly washed adult clothes ahead of time – at least a day before – so they can be organized for the swap. Every donated item gets you a ticket to trade for a new-to-you item. Plant swappers can bring their plants with them to the event.

The October swap will go even further beyond clothes and plants: the library will accept Halloween-themed items to swap as well.

The event takes place on the first Thursday of every month.

