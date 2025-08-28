An Elgin music festival continues to grow

An Aurora DJ will take part in an annual Elgin music festival.

Saturday marks the fourth annual festival for Love on the Lawn. This festival was founded by Elgin native Mike Page. Page is a music industry entrepreneur.

Keevin Muhammad, also known as DJ Khaaliq, will be one of the DJ’s providing music. He said the event organizers have created a jewel.

“They are really building, kind of, I guess you could say, a miniature Lollapalooza in the west suburbs,” he said, “that I think in about the next six to seven years, at the rate they're going, it's going to be a really big deal.”

Muhammad has a media company. He said he met the organizers at the first festival.

“And then over time," Muhammad explained, "they watched me evolve into what we're doing right now, and they asked me to come on board this year. They see me do festivals and stuff and what I was doing fit in their program.”

Muhammad said the festival gets bigger and better every year.

About 500 people attended the first festival. Last year it had over 5,000 people, according to the Elgin Courier-News. This year’s Love on the Lawn takes place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday Aug. 30 at Festival Park. DJ Kid Capri will headline, and singer Lenny Williams will perform. The full lineup can be found at lotlfest.com.

