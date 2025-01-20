© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Watch: 2025 Confirmation Hearings

Schools in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin affected by dangerously cold temps

Northern Public Radio
Published January 20, 2025 at 7:02 PM CST
Susan Stephens
/
WNIJ archive, 2021

With sub-zero temperatures and wind chills expected as low as -30, many schools in the region are canceling classes or moving to remote learning Tuesday, Jan. 21.

PUBLIC SCHOOL CLOSINGS/REMOTE LEARNING

Ashton/Franklin Center: closed

Beloit Turner: closed

Byron: closed

DeKalb: E-learning day, evening activities canceled.

Dixon: closed

Durand: virtual learning day

Freeport: remote

Genoa: closed

Hiawatha: closed

Kings: closed

Meridian: Virtual learning day

Orangeville: closed

Oregon: virtual learning day

Rochelle: closed. Games and activities canceled

South Beloit: closed

Sycamore: Closed

Winnebago: virtual learning day, after school activities canceled

 

COLLEGES/UNIVERSITIES

Highland Community College: closed

IVCC’s campuses in Ottawa and Oglesby: closed

 

OTHER:

Cherry Valley libraries: closed
Tags
WNIJ News School closings