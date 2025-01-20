Schools in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin affected by dangerously cold temps
With sub-zero temperatures and wind chills expected as low as -30, many schools in the region are canceling classes or moving to remote learning Tuesday, Jan. 21.
PUBLIC SCHOOL CLOSINGS/REMOTE LEARNING
Ashton/Franklin Center: closed
Beloit Turner: closed
Byron: closed
DeKalb: E-learning day, evening activities canceled.
Dixon: closed
Durand: virtual learning day
Freeport: remote
Genoa: closed
Hiawatha: closed
Kings: closed
Meridian: Virtual learning day
Orangeville: closed
Oregon: virtual learning day
Rochelle: closed. Games and activities canceled
South Beloit: closed
Sycamore: Closed
Winnebago: virtual learning day, after school activities canceled
COLLEGES/UNIVERSITIES
Highland Community College: closed
IVCC’s campuses in Ottawa and Oglesby: closed
OTHER:
Cherry Valley libraries: closed