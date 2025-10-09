Northern Public Radio is pleased to offer a News Internship that will encompass all aspects of the gathering, writing, production and distribution of radio news.

The position will also provide an opportunity to experience other areas of radio operations, as time permits. Potential interns will be able to discuss specific interests, and those will be taken into consideration when assigning duties as staffing and workload allows. Assignments and duties include, but are not limited to:

1. Developing an understanding of the National Public Radio news style

· Learning to make story choices

· Conducting background research for in-depth news stories

· Assisting News Department staff in gathering audio

2. Producing news stories

· Developing interviewing skills

· Covering local government meetings and news conferences

· Learning to use digital recording and editing equipment

· Writing concise and effective news copy

· Incorporating natural sound

3. Participating in election coverage

· Research candidates through a variety of sources

· Report on campaign issues

· Collect and update results on election night

4. Learning other day-to-day operations of the News Department

· Archiving audio and print material

· Gathering and editing commentary

· Participating in news staff meetings

· Writing and producing news promos and public service announcements

· Becoming familiar with on-air and ISDN equipment

5. Other duties as assigned

For more information, please contact Jenna Dooley at Northern Public Radio: jdooley@niu.edu.