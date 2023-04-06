Spring pledge 2023 - Grow the Good

What a great start to spring! We welcomed 98 new members and raised more than $93,000 during our Grow the Good campaign. It's not too late to join us if you missed the drive. Just click that red Donate button at WNIJ.org -- and thank you!

These trees help create habitat for biodiversity, reforest public land, and preserve landscapes with historical & cultural value.

Many pollinator populations are in decline, including the bees who pollinate about a third of the food eaten by Americans. The decline is attributed most to a loss in habitat.

If you gave during the first days of the drive, a tree was planted by One Tree Planted. They are able to plant 210 trees for the National Forest Service thanks to everyone who gave.

And if you gave during the second part of the drive, your gift is helping the Pollinator Partnership preserve 15 square feet of pollinator habitat.

Mayfield Monarch Waystation / Butterfly milkweed at the Monarch Waystation

We also sent you a packet of butterfly milkweed so you can Grow the Good at home too. Whether you're an experienced gardener or a beginner you can increase the impact of your gift right in your own backyard.

Diana Swanson from the Mayfield Monarch Waystation has a couple simple suggestions for beautiful blooms:

Thank you for supporting WNIJ's mission to Grow the Good!

Here are a few tips to help you grow some good in your own garden:

Milkweed seeds need at least 30 days of cold stratification. Put them in damp sand in your fridge before planting or sow in the fall.

They need light to germinate so don’t bury them: Press them lightly into the soil.

Diana Swanson, Lead Gardener at the Mayfield Monarch Waystation

Orion Organics farm tour

Orion Organics Facebook / Buffalo in the Nachusa Grasslands

If you received a ticket for the Orion Organics farm tour, that will be July 16th at 2:00 p.m.

885 W. Stone Barn Rd

Franklin Grove, IL 61031

Tim Benedict will show you around his family-owned apiary and garlic farm, during prime honey season. Plus, learn about the Nachusa Grasslands, the native prairie that surrounds the apiary. It's host to about 130 wild bison who often walk by the fence in front of the farm.

