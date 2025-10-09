Promotions & Events Internship
What you’ll do: Support the planning and marketing of station programs, projects, and events.
Skills you’ll need and develop: Strong communication and writing skill, adherence to deadlines, the ability to multi-task. Working knowledge of MS Office, Canva and social media channels.
Working with different teams internally and with suppliers, contractors, and many other parties at the same time with a customer service and interpersonal skills set to make things happen.
Essential functions include:
Social media platforms
Create social media content to support various projects/programs goals:
- Your Classics requests
- The 21st Show engagement
- Sessions from Studio A awareness
- Listener comments series / testimonials
- Under Rocks
- Teachers’ Lounge
Email and digital marketing
- Research, compile, and organize databases of various interest groups in order to maximize engagement.
- Write email campaigns to achieve various goals: donations, engagement, survey participation, etc.
- Identify strategies to grow email subscribers for interest groups
Community engagement projects
- Identify and plan for opportunities to promote station services
- Assist with volunteer expansion programs
- Represent station at community events
Event planning
- Identify social and digital communities to expand event reach
- Coordinate logistics and communication plans
For more information, please send résumé to Claire Buchanan at Northern Public Radio:
cbuchanan5@niu.edu