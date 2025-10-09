© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Promotions & Events Internship

What you’ll do: Support the planning and marketing of station programs, projects, and events.

Skills you’ll need and develop: Strong communication and writing skill, adherence to deadlines, the ability to multi-task. Working knowledge of MS Office, Canva and social media channels.

Working with different teams internally and with suppliers, contractors, and many other parties at the same time with a customer service and interpersonal skills set to make things happen.
Essential functions include:

Social media platforms

Create social media content to support various projects/programs goals:

  • Your Classics requests
  • The 21st Show engagement
  • Sessions from Studio A awareness
  • Listener comments series / testimonials
  • Under Rocks
  • Teachers’ Lounge

Email and digital marketing

  • Research, compile, and organize databases of various interest groups in order to maximize engagement.
  • Write email campaigns to achieve various goals: donations, engagement, survey participation, etc.
  • Identify strategies to grow email subscribers for interest groups

Community engagement projects

  • Identify and plan for opportunities to promote station services
  • Assist with volunteer expansion programs
  • Represent station at community events

Event planning

  • Identify social and digital communities to expand event reach
  • Coordinate logistics and communication plans

For more information, please send résumé to Claire Buchanan at Northern Public Radio:
cbuchanan5@niu.edu