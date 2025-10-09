Promotions & Events Internship

What you’ll do: Support the planning and marketing of station programs, projects, and events.

Skills you’ll need and develop: Strong communication and writing skill, adherence to deadlines, the ability to multi-task. Working knowledge of MS Office, Canva and social media channels.

Working with different teams internally and with suppliers, contractors, and many other parties at the same time with a customer service and interpersonal skills set to make things happen.

Essential functions include:

Social media platforms

Create social media content to support various projects/programs goals:



Your Classics requests

The 21 st Show engagement

Show engagement Sessions from Studio A awareness

Listener comments series / testimonials

Under Rocks

Teachers’ Lounge

Email and digital marketing

Research, compile, and organize databases of various interest groups in order to maximize engagement.

Write email campaigns to achieve various goals: donations, engagement, survey participation, etc.

Identify strategies to grow email subscribers for interest groups

Community engagement projects

Identify and plan for opportunities to promote station services

Assist with volunteer expansion programs

Represent station at community events

Event planning

Identify social and digital communities to expand event reach

Coordinate logistics and communication plans

For more information, please send résumé to Claire Buchanan at Northern Public Radio:

cbuchanan5@niu.edu