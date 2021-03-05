Statewide: Youth Uses Technology To Help Seniors Find Vaccines

The vaccine rollout has been a difficult and confusing experience for many elderly residents. But a 13-year old from Evanston has found a way to help people learn where to sign up. He created a website.

Also, while restaurants are reopening, many employees remain unvaccinated and worried.

Those stories and more on this episode of Statewide.

Our lineup:

* WBEZ's Edie Rubinowitz reports on a teenager who created a website to help seniors get vaccinated.

* Jennifer Fuller with WSIU explains how summer camps are optimistic about offering outdoor oportunities to kids this year.

* Rich Egger of TriStates Public Radio brings us an interview about Major League Baseball recognizing statistics from the Negro Leagues.

* Yvonne Boose of WNIJ reports from Aurora on efforts to get more Black residents vaccinated.

* We'll hear a conversation with Paul Mensah, a vice president at Pfizer in St. Louis, whose team has helped develop the COVID-19 vaccine. Mensah is Black and he weighs in on how his role could help more Black people take the shots.

* WBEZ's Vivian McCall reports on how restaurants are opening, even though many of the workers are still waiting for the vaccine.

* Christine Herman talks with Adani Sanchez, client services coordinator for Champaign County Health Care Consumers, about helping people find the right health insurance plan.

* Hotter nighttime temperatures during the growing season can interrupt the sleep cycles of some crops. Christina Stella with Harvest Public Media has that story.

* Peter Medlin of WNIJ looks at potential solutions to Illinois' growing teacher shortage.

* The dry cleaning industry has been especially impacted during the pandemic. Odette Yousef tells us while once a staple of many neighborhoods, a lot of the businesses are disappearing.

