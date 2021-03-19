Statewide: Pritzker And The Pandemic

A year ago this week, Illinois announced its first COVID-19 death. Since then, more than 21-thousand have died in the state. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker talks with us about his view of the past year and where we are now with the pandemic.

As vaccine rates rise, many people are considering plans for a vacation. We'll find out what the travel industry sees in the second half of 2021.

And, we hear about the products in the running for the coolest thing made in Illinois. Those stories and more on this episode of Statewide.

Our lineup:

* Hannah Meisel chats with Gov. Pritzker about vaccines, unemployment and his lowest point during the pandemic.

* Nell Greenfieldboyce tells us how an Illinois discovery may have changed the thinking about the role lightning can play in starting life.

* WNIJ's Chase Cavanaugh reports on the drop in video gambling revenue for governments in the Illinois.

* Susie An with WBEZ tells us there is growing optimism for booking vacations later this year.

* The Illinois Manufacturer's Association President Mark Denzler gives an update on his organizations contest to spotlight the coolest thing made in Illinois.

* Michael Puente examines the importance of major league baseball's return.

* As Illinois lawmakers begin the redistricting process, Illinois Senate President Don Harmon talks with us about challenges they face whedn it comes to getting census numbers.

