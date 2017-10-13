© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
The STEM Read Podcast
Hosted by Gillian King-Cargile

The STEM Read podcast explores the connections between STEM and storytelling. Host Gillian King-Cargile dives into hot topics in K-12 education with an educator or STEM expert and then talks with an author whose books can ignite enthusiasm for reading and learning.

