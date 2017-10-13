The STEM Read Podcast
The STEM Read podcast explores the connections between STEM and storytelling. Host Gillian King-Cargile dives into hot topics in K-12 education with an educator or STEM expert and then talks with an author whose books can ignite enthusiasm for reading and learning.
Latest Episodes
Host Gillian King-Cargile talks to Dr. Andy Norman, author of Mental Immunity, about how bad ideas spread like viruses and how we can inoculate our minds against them.
Aerospace Engineer Mishaal Ashemimry, the first Saudi woman to work for NASA, and children's author Suzanne Slade discuss their love of STEM and all things space.
Author John Green has chronicled love, loss, and mental illness in his award-winning young adult novels like The Fault in Our Stars, Looking for Alaska,…
In this episode of the STEM Read Podcast, host Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) gives you an encore excerpt from one of NIU’s Future Telling Webinars.…
On this episode, host Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) explores the gene editing tool CRISPR, used to create the breakthrough mRNA vaccines for…
From clever costumed superheroes to persistent little girls, makers come in all shapes and sizes. Host Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) will highlight…
It’s a Halloween Bonus! On this episode of the STEM Read Podcast, we’ll explore America’s deep-seated literary tradition of rationalism as it has played…
In this episode of The STEM Read Podcast, we’re bringing you an excerpt from the Future Telling Webinar series, STEM Read’s collaboration with NIU’s…
Some people are complaining that COVID-19 is not the pandemic they signed up for. It was supposed to be Zombies!Even though we don’t have zombies, many of…
On May 30, 2020, The United States launched a manned spacecraft into low-earth orbit for the first time in nine years. SpaceX is now the first private…