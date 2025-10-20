Position: Part-Time Producer / Announcer

Location: WNIJ – Northern Public Radio

Hours: Approximately 15-20 hours per week

WNIJ is seeking a part-time Producer/Announcer to support our local news coverage and serve as an on-air host on a weekly basis. This role is ideal for a curious, self-motivated journalist who enjoys a mix of producing, reporting, and announcing. The position offers flexibility, autonomy, and the opportunity to contribute to trusted public radio journalism in northern Illinois and beyond.

Primary Duties & Responsibilities:

Prepare and deliver local newscast material for broadcast.

Host program breaks with engaging and relevant content, including local updates, story teases, and promotional announcements.

Produce original local news content for use in newscasts and on digital platforms.

Identify, research, and write stories for WNIJ.org, ensuring accuracy and timely publication.

Collaborate with the news team to support broader newsroom initiatives and statewide coverage.

Serve as on-air host during other shifts as needed.

Perform other duties as assigned.

This position averages 15-20 hours per week and offers scheduling flexibility and a high degree of independence.

Preferred Qualifications:

Excellent writing, editing, and verbal communication skills.

Strong news judgment and understanding of journalistic ethics.

Familiarity with digital tools and online publishing platforms.

Audio editing skills (e.g., Adobe Audition, or similar).



How to Apply:

To apply, please submit a resume npr@niu.edu. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.