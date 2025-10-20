Part-Time Producer / Announcer
Position: Part-Time Producer / Announcer
Location: WNIJ – Northern Public Radio
Hours: Approximately 15-20 hours per week
WNIJ is seeking a part-time Producer/Announcer to support our local news coverage and serve as an on-air host on a weekly basis. This role is ideal for a curious, self-motivated journalist who enjoys a mix of producing, reporting, and announcing. The position offers flexibility, autonomy, and the opportunity to contribute to trusted public radio journalism in northern Illinois and beyond.
Primary Duties & Responsibilities:
- Prepare and deliver local newscast material for broadcast.
- Host program breaks with engaging and relevant content, including local updates, story teases, and promotional announcements.
- Produce original local news content for use in newscasts and on digital platforms.
- Identify, research, and write stories for WNIJ.org, ensuring accuracy and timely publication.
- Collaborate with the news team to support broader newsroom initiatives and statewide coverage.
- Serve as on-air host during other shifts as needed.
- Perform other duties as assigned.
This position averages 15-20 hours per week and offers scheduling flexibility and a high degree of independence.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Excellent writing, editing, and verbal communication skills.
- Strong news judgment and understanding of journalistic ethics.
- Familiarity with digital tools and online publishing platforms.
- Audio editing skills (e.g., Adobe Audition, or similar).
How to Apply:
To apply, please submit a resume npr@niu.edu. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.