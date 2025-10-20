© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Part-Time Producer / Announcer

Position: Part-Time Producer / Announcer
Location: WNIJ – Northern Public Radio
Hours: Approximately 15-20 hours per week

WNIJ is seeking a part-time Producer/Announcer to support our local news coverage and serve as an on-air host on a weekly basis. This role is ideal for a curious, self-motivated journalist who enjoys a mix of producing, reporting, and announcing. The position offers flexibility, autonomy, and the opportunity to contribute to trusted public radio journalism in northern Illinois and beyond.

Primary Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Prepare and deliver local newscast material for broadcast.
  • Host program breaks with engaging and relevant content, including local updates, story teases, and promotional announcements.
  • Produce original local news content for use in newscasts and on digital platforms.
  • Identify, research, and write stories for WNIJ.org, ensuring accuracy and timely publication.
  • Collaborate with the news team to support broader newsroom initiatives and statewide coverage.
  • Serve as on-air host during other shifts as needed.
  • Perform other duties as assigned.

This position averages 15-20 hours per week and offers scheduling flexibility and a high degree of independence.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Excellent writing, editing, and verbal communication skills.
  • Strong news judgment and understanding of journalistic ethics.
  • Familiarity with digital tools and online publishing platforms.
  • Audio editing skills (e.g., Adobe Audition, or similar).

 
How to Apply:

To apply, please submit a resume npr@niu.edu. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.