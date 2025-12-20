ISU football makes history as Redbirds advance to national championship game

Illinois State’s road warriors are headed to the national championship game.

The Redbird football team kept their historic playoff run alive Saturday with a decisive 30-14 win at Villanova. The Redbirds — who were unseeded in these playoffs — are the first FCS team ever to win four straight road playoff games, and they’re now 9-0 on the road this season.

The Redbirds (12-4) will face No. 2 Montana State in the FCS national championship game at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 5, in Nashville. The game will be televised on ESPN.

It’s the first national championship game for the Redbirds since 2015, when they fell to North Dakota State. ISU defeated the No. 1 Bison during their historic 2025 playoff run.

The Redbirds’ win at Villanova was remarkable, in part, because Villanova came into the game with a 23-game home winning streak. That was an FCS record. ISU's 16-point victory Saturday was the largest semifinal win by a road team in the last 30 seasons, according to the NCAA.

Redbird QB Tommy Rittenhouse threw for 251 yards and 2 touchdowns on Saturday, with Daniel Sobkowicz catching both scores. Running back Victor Dawson put up an impressive 155 yards and also scored a TD.

Tickets for Nashville

The ISU Ticket Office is now accepting ticket requests for the FCS championship game in Nashville. Tickets will be allocated to donors and season-ticket holders first, then the general public.

ISU Athletics is also offering a charter bus travel package for fans.

This story will be updated.