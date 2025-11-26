© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: When ICE comes downstate

Charles N. Wheeler IIIBeth Hundsdorfer
Published November 26, 2025 at 1:28 PM CST
The focus of immigration enforcement this year has been in the Chicago area. But ICE has also been active downstate, in many smaller communities. One recent arrest and detention brought a number of protestors out in Macoupin County.

Our panel talks about immigration agents in central and southern Illinois and how it's difficult to find out what's happening.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Beth Hundsdorfer.
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Beth Hundsdorfer joined the Capitol News Illinois team as a full-time reporter in November 2021.
