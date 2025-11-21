© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Operation Midway Blitz appears to be winding down, for now

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIISophie Sherry
Published November 21, 2025 at 11:51 AM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

After facing protests and unfavorable court rulings, some federal agents have left the city. But arrests are still being reported. There is also talk of a more enhanced operation returning in the spring. We discuss the situation.

Also, Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, who had faced a $10 million fine for violating state campaign finance laws, gets a break.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Sun-Times Public Safety Reporter Sophie Sherry.
