Man dies after being electrocuted at Clinton nuclear plant

Officials at the Clinton nuclear plant say they are investigating what caused a man to die by electrocution at the plant on Friday.

“We are deeply saddened to report that at approximately 2:00 p.m. today, an employee of a contractor working at the Clinton Clean Energy Center was fatally injured while conducting planned work on an electrical transformer,” Brett Nauman, senior manager of general communications at Constellation Energy, said in a statement.

DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice has identified the man who died as Samuel Ward, 29, of Decatur. Rice said Ward was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:45 p.m. An autopsy will be scheduled.

Nauman said plant operators declared an unusual event for loss of offsite power at 2:02 p.m., according to company procedure. He added an unusual event is the lowest of four emergency classifications established by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

"We stand ready to support any of our employees and contractors affected by this tragic event," Nauman said.

