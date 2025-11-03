© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Identity theft scam targets Logan County residents, claiming missed jury duty

WGLT | By Lauren Warnecke
Published November 3, 2025 at 1:13 PM CST
staff
/
WGLT
Authorities say they are aware of attempts to defraud the public by coercing them to give up personal information with threats of arrest, claiming missed jury duty.

Logan County officials say scammers are stealing personal information by claiming residents have missed jury duty.

Several people in Logan County reported phone calls and text messages which threaten arrest warrants for failing to appear for jury duty.

According to a press release, such communications use Logan County Judge Jon Wright and Sheriff Mark Landers' names to coerce recipients into giving up personal identifying information, including credit card numbers.

Law enforcement and court officials encourage anyone who receives such a call or text to avoid releasing personal information, saying they will never threaten to arrest a person who fails to appear for jury duty and will not request personal information regarding jury duty over the phone.
Lauren Warnecke
Lauren Warnecke is a reporter at WGLT. You can reach Lauren at lewarne@ilstu.edu.
