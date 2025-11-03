Former Stone Eagle Tavern restaurant owner and bookkeeper plead not guilty to sales tax evasion charges

Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced charges against the former owner and bookkeeper of a Rockford restaurant alleging the pair defrauded the state of Illinois out of more than $100,000 in sales taxes.



According to a press release, James Vitale, 74, of Belvidere, Illinois, and Lori Rice, 52, of Rockford, Illinois, were charged in Winnebago County Circuit Court with four counts of theft of governmental property over $100,000, each Class X felonies punishable by up to 30 years in prison; one count of sales tax evasion, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison; one count of filing a fraudulent sales tax return, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison; and two counts of forgery, each Class 3 felonies punishable by up to five years in prison. Sentences will be determined by the court.



Vitale and Rice both pleaded not guilty to all charges on Friday, and their next court date is scheduled for Dec. 18.



According to Raoul’s office, Vitale and Rice underreported sales for the Stone Eagle Tavern, which had locations in Rockford and Hoffman Estates.

Raoul’s office alleged that between January 2016 and September 2020, the defendants underreported sales that produced more than $100,000 in tax liability.



The case was initiated by the Illinois Department of Revenue Criminal Investigation Division.

The defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.