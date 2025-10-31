© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: A flurry of legislation

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Andrew AdamsMawa Iqbal
Published October 31, 2025 at 12:16 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Several key measures passed the Illinois General Assembly in the final hours of the fall legislative session. Bills that focus on transit, energy, immigration enforcement and medical aid-in-dying all won approval.

Our panel discusses what lawmakers were able to accomplish and recaps the murder trial of a former Sangamon County deputy who shot and killed Springfield-area resident Sonya Massey last year.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Capitol News Illinois' Andrew Adams and Illinois Public Radio's Mawa Iqbal.
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
Andrew Adams
Andrew Adams joined Capitol News Illinois in February 2023 as a state government and data reporter.
Mawa Iqbal
Mawa is a statehouse reporter, covering the Illinois legislature for WBEZ and Illinois Public Radio.
