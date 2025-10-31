State Week: A flurry of legislation
Several key measures passed the Illinois General Assembly in the final hours of the fall legislative session. Bills that focus on transit, energy, immigration enforcement and medical aid-in-dying all won approval.
Our panel discusses what lawmakers were able to accomplish and recaps the murder trial of a former Sangamon County deputy who shot and killed Springfield-area resident Sonya Massey last year.
Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Capitol News Illinois' Andrew Adams and Illinois Public Radio's Mawa Iqbal.