Jury finds ex-cop guilty of second-degree murder for fatally shooting Sonya Massey in her home

A Peoria jury convicted a white, ex-cop of second-degree murder Wednesday for fatally shooting an unarmed Black woman in her Springfield area home in a case that again exemplified the nation’s troubled history of police brutality against people of color.

Former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson was found guilty of one count of the lesser charge for killing 36-year-old Sonya Massey.

Grayson had been charged with three counts of first-degree murder. The jury’s decision to convict on a single lesser count of second-degree murder averted a potential lifetime sentence in prison that first-degree murder charges carried in some instances.

A second-degree murder conviction in Illinois carries a potential sentence of between four and 20 years behind bars.

Grayson’s sentencing was set for late January.

The nine-woman, three-man jury, which included just one Black juror, took parts of two days to reach a verdict.

When the jury’s decision was read in open court, members of the Massey family sat expressionless, while Donna, Sonya’s mom, had tears streaming down her face.

This is a developing story.