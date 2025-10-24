© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: What's left on the fall session agenda?

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIBrenden Moore
Published October 24, 2025 at 12:26 PM CDT

Illinois lawmakers have one week of session left this year. We discuss what might get done and what might get left on the table.

We also talk about a new commission in Illinois designed to document immigration agents' actions. And another candidate says he will run for the Republican nomination for governor.

We also send condolences to former state senator Darren Bailey and his family on the loss of four relatives in a Montana helicopter crash this week.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Brenden Moore.

Illinois
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Brenden Moore
