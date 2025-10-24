State Week: What's left on the fall session agenda?

Illinois lawmakers have one week of session left this year. We discuss what might get done and what might get left on the table.

We also talk about a new commission in Illinois designed to document immigration agents' actions. And another candidate says he will run for the Republican nomination for governor.

We also send condolences to former state senator Darren Bailey and his family on the loss of four relatives in a Montana helicopter crash this week.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Brenden Moore.