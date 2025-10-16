Former Campton Hills police chief, officers indicted for allegedly selling evidence room guns

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and Illinois State Police announced that indictments by a Kane County Grand Jury were unsealed against former Campton Hills Police Chief Steven Millar, former Campton Hills Police Officers Scott Coryell and Daniel Hatt, and current Campton Hills Police Officer Douglas Kucik.

According to a release, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser alleges that firearms were unlawfully sold that were in police department possession in the evidence room between 2018 and 2023. The release says reports were filed and, in some cases, amended to facilitate the sales and obstruct investigators.

On Thursday, Oct. 16, all four defendants surrendered themselves to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and appeared in court.

The release says because none of the charges are detainable pretrial under Illinois law, the defendants were released under special conditions while their cases are pending.

Those conditions include a ban on possessing firearms, communicating with their co-defendants, or traveling out of state without the Court’s permission.

Their next court date is scheduled for Dec. 12, 2025.

Steven Millar, age 60, is charged with the following 41 counts:

• Money Laundering, Class 3 Felony

• Forgery, Class 3 Felony (9 counts)

• Official Misconduct, Class 3 Felony (22 counts)

• Misapplication of Funds, Class 3 Felony

• Theft between $500 and $10,000, Class 3 Felony (2 counts)

• Wire Fraud, Class 3 Felony

• Delivery of Firearm Before 72-Hour Waiting Period Expired, Class 4 Felony (5 Counts)

Scott Coryell, age 57, is charged with the following 10 counts:

• Forgery, Class 3 felony (2 counts)

• Official Misconduct, Class 3 felony (4 counts)

• Wire Fraud, Class 3 Felony

• Theft between $500 and $10,000, Class 3 Felony (2 counts)

• Obstructing Justice by Destroying Evidence, Class 4 Felony

Daniel Hatt, age 65, is charged with the following 6 counts:

• Money Laundering, Class 3 Felony

• Forgery, Class 3 felony

• Official Misconduct, Class 3 Felony (2 counts)

• Wire Fraud, Class 3 Felony

• Obstructing Justice by Destroying Evidence, Class 4 Felony

Douglas Kucik, age 42, is charged with the following 7 counts:

• Theft between $500 and $10,000, Class 3 Felony

• Official Misconduct, Class 3 Felony (2 counts)

• Money Laundering, Class 3 Felony

• Wire Fraud, Class 3 Felony

• Delivery of Firearm Before 72-Hour Waiting Period Expired, Class 4 Felony (2 Counts)

The investigation was conducted by the Illinois State Police Special Investigations Division.