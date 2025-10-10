State Week: On the streets and in the courts
ICE protests continue in Chicago while the city and state fight against National Guard deployment in court.
A federal judge Thursday granted a temporary restraining order to block troops, as dozens began showing up in the city this week. But the Trump Administration is appealing the decision.
Also, we discuss the upcoming fall legislative session and some more bad fiscal news for the state.
Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Hannah Meisel.