© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sights and sounds from the 2025 DeKalb County Barn Tour

Northern Public Radio | By Jess Savage
Published August 11, 2025 at 5:07 PM CDT
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
1 of 27  — IMG_1772.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
2 of 27  — IMG_1741 (1).JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
3 of 27  — IMG_1817.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
4 of 27  — IMG_1945.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
5 of 27  — IMG_1762.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
6 of 27  — IMG_1939.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
7 of 27  — IMG_1729 (1).JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
8 of 27  — IMG_1778.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
9 of 27  — IMG_1758.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
10 of 27  — IMG_1840.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
11 of 27  — IMG_1849.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
12 of 27  — IMG_1853.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
13 of 27  — IMG_1735.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
14 of 27  — IMG_1877.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
15 of 27  — IMG_1723.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
16 of 27  — IMG_1895.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
17 of 27  — IMG_1725.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
18 of 27  — IMG_1867.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
19 of 27  — IMG_1718.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
20 of 27  — IMG_1729.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
21 of 27  — IMG_1949.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
22 of 27  — IMG_1934.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
23 of 27  — IMG_1923.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
24 of 27  — IMG_1927.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
25 of 27  — IMG_1917.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
26 of 27  — IMG_1922.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
27 of 27  — IMG_1901.JPG
DeKalb Barn Tour 2025
Jess Savage

The 11th annual DeKalb County Barn Tour was held in Sycamore Township on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

This annual event allows visitors to take in the history, sights and sounds of the county's historical farmland. Proceeds benefit the DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association and the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center in DeKalb.

This year's event included a guided tour at each of seven barns in the Sycamore township, including historic barns and history of the “lost” community of Charter Grove.

New to this year’s tour was the addition of NIU’s STEM mobile unit, allowing for hands-on activities and exploration for all ages.

Click the "play" button above to hear an audio postcard from this year's event as prepared by WNIJ's Jess Savage.
Tags
Illinois environment
Jess Savage
Jess is a graduate of the University of Vermont and Northwestern University specializing in health, environment, and science reporting. Jess is a reporter with WNIJ, Report for America's Ag and Water Desk and Harvest Public Media.
See stories by Jess Savage