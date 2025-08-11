Sights and sounds from the 2025 DeKalb County Barn Tour

The 11th annual DeKalb County Barn Tour was held in Sycamore Township on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

This annual event allows visitors to take in the history, sights and sounds of the county's historical farmland. Proceeds benefit the DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association and the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center in DeKalb.

This year's event included a guided tour at each of seven barns in the Sycamore township, including historic barns and history of the “lost” community of Charter Grove.

New to this year’s tour was the addition of NIU’s STEM mobile unit, allowing for hands-on activities and exploration for all ages.

