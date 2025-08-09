© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Two people found shot at rural Washburn home in Woodford County

WCBU | By Ryan Denham
Published August 9, 2025 at 8:25 AM CDT
An ambulance with its lights on. The text "WCBU Police and Fire" is laid on top of that photo.

Authorities are investigating a "domestic situation" in Woodford County on Saturday that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Woodford County sheriff's deputies responded around 1:41 a.m. Saturday to a residence in rural Washburn for the "domestic situation with reported gunshots," the sheriff's department said in a statement. An address was not provided. Washburn is located about 25 miles northeast of Peoria.

Police found a woman outside with multiple gunshot wounds. They also found a man in an upstairs bedroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released.
