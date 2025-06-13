Contacts to statewide domestic violence hotline rose 26% last year — with sharpest increase in Central Illinois

Use of a statewide domestic violence hotline sharply increased last year.

A new report says contacts to the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline rose 26% compared to 2023, with the greatest change registered in Central Illinois.

According to data compiled by the statewide domestic violence advocacy group The Network, the hotline received 16 contacts [via phone, text or chat] from Logan County, up 81% from 2023. Livingston County contacts increased from 23 to 30 [77%]. And there were two contacts from Piatt County, compared with none the previous year.

In some instances, victims of domestic violence contacted the hotline more than once.

“The growth in contacts to the hotline does not necessarily reflect a growth in domestic violence,” said Emoonah McClerklin, a data and research associate for The Network. “What it could reflect is a growth in the awareness of the hotline as more survivors call into the hotline to receive help.”

In the past year, the hotline hired two service coordinators tasked with increasing awareness in Central and Southern Illinois. The data do not reflect contacts to the national domestic violence hotline, or to McLean County’s hotline operated by Mid Central Community Action.

Needs assessment

The Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline also tracks 44 service needs. Throughout the state, callers’ greatest need was access to an emergency shelter. In 2024, the hotline received 18,940 requests for a domestic violence shelter.

McClerklin said Central Illinois has enough beds to accommodate hotline callers in need, though access to those beds is a larger concern.

“A survivor could not have access to public transportation, so they can’t travel to reach an open shelter,” she said, “or they might be three counties away from an available bed in Central and Southern Illinois.”

The hotline works with Uber Health to provide a safe rides program to coordinate rides to services or a safe location. The average ride in 2024 was 26 miles; the program cost nearly $100,000, the report said. Uber Health is a confidential service that can be tracked by hotline workers to ensure the survivors' safety.

In rural locations where Uber and public transit may not be available, hotline workers assist with coordinating alternate transportation.

“We’ve contacted county [police] to see if they can help with transportation to get to a safe place or to where Ubers are available,” said Victim Information and Referral Advocate Bobbie Wilkerson. “Even we’ve seen county-to-county handoff. There are moments where we lose options and safety plan to a safe place.”

Additional top needs communicated to the hotline were access to crisis intervention and emotional support, legal aid, affordable or transitional housing and direct links to local services.