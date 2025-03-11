Road rage incident on Interstate 55 leads to driver being shot

Authorities are looking for a suspect who shot another driver during a road rage incident that began on Interstate 55 northeast of Bloomington-Normal. Police call it an isolated incident.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Monday on northbound I-55 between Lexington and Chenoa, according to the Livingston County sheriff's office. After the initial incident, the suspect vehicle followed the victim’s vehicle on Old Route 66 in Livingston County, police said. When the victim turned onto a road just south of Pontiac (about 30 miles northeast of Bloomington-Normal), the suspect fired several shots and hit the other driver.

That victim was able to make it to a Bloomington hospital safely with what police called a non-life-threatening injury.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Ryan Donovan at rdonovan@livingstoncountyil.gov.