IHSA switches to a one-year classification cycle after public outcry over football state finals

The Illinois High School Association is changing from a two-year classification cycle to a one-year cycle.

The IHSA board of directors issued a statement after its meeting on Monday.

“The IHSA Board of Directors has heard the concerns from the public, and more importantly, from our member schools in the days since the completion of the IHSA’s fall state tournaments. As a Board, we recognize certain trends and data within IHSA sports and activities that lead us to believe that some changes are necessary.”

The previous two-year classification cycle occasionally led to large schools competing against significantly smaller schools in state competitions. The IHSA determined which class a team would play in by the average of the school’s enrollment during a two-year period. That enrollment number was then used for two years.

So for this 2024-2025 school year the IHSA was using enrollments from 2021-22 and 2022-23.

For example, DePaul Prep was in the Class 4A football playoffs this season. That was based on the IHSA’s two-year-old enrollment figure of 833 for DePaul Prep.

The Rams won the state championship. They faced Coal City in the semifinals and Mt. Zion in the state championship game.

DePaul Prep’s current enrollment is more than 1,300. Coal City has 631 students and Mt. Zion has 732. DePaul Prep grew quickly over the past several years and the old IHSA rules couldn’t keep up.

With the change, the IHSA will use enrollments collected by the Illinois State Board of Education in September of 2024 to determine each school’s classification enrollment for the 2025-26 school year.

More from the IHSA’s statement:

“Throughout 2025, the Board plans to delve deeper into all aspects that impact IHSA classifications. It is our hope that we can achieve consensus to both adjust board policy prior to the 2025-26 school year, and bring forth a by-law proposal or proposals to the membership during the 2025-26 legislative process.

Throughout the fall, administrators from numerous member high schools across the state have engaged with the Board. We appreciate all communication, respect each point of view that has been offered, and will consider all ideas that have been provided.

The passion evoked by constituents in their communications to the board are tangible proof that high school sports and activities remain a fabric of our high school communities, and that the work of the IHSA is as important today as it was in 1900.

We remain committed to working with the IHSA member high schools to provide the best experience we can for all who compete in IHSA sports and activities.”