Statewide: Illinois' deceitful path to statehood

Illinois celebrated its 206th birthday this week. When it became a state in 1818, it faced obstacles. Among them, the state lacked the population that was needed. But those determined to become part of the union found a way. "We cooked the books," said author Tara McClellan McAndrew.

We'll have a conversation about how Illinois gained statehood.

Also:

* Joe Deacon reports from Peoria about a new ordinance that allows for fines and even jail time for homeless individuals.

* Colin Schoop reports on some high school students getting bylines in local newspapers.

* Emily Hays tells us about the loss of relationships among students and teachers behind bars at the now closed Stateville Correctional Center.

* We have a report on Chicago's Hubbard Street Dance Company. It's the only company allowed to add a Bob Fosse work to its repertoire.

* A reporter shares her experience traveling by train from Illinois and Miami.

* Hector Alejandro Arzate of Harvest Public Media reports on research into how insects communicate.

Brian Munoz/STLPR Workers attempt to clear debris as part of a search and rescue operation at an Amazon Distribution Hub in Edwardsville, Illinois. Violent storms, some producing tornado activity, ripped through the Midwest in 2021, killing at least two in the warehouse.

* Will Bauer checks in from the Metro East where a longtime Democratic stronghold appears to be trending a bit more Republican.

* Charlie Schlenker with WGLT talks with Illinois agriculture leaders about a new Trump Administration and their concerns when it comes to trade policy.

* Mawa Iqbal visits the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum to see an exhibit featuring the work of sculptor Richard Hunt.