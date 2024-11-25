2024 Thanksgiving holiday travel in Illinois expected to break records

More than 4 million Illinois travelers are expected to be on the move this Thanksgiving holiday season.

Molly Hart is a spokesperson for the AAA in Chicago.

"We are expecting to break records across the board, and that means people who are getting in their cars, getting on a plane, or other modes of transportation, such as buses, trains and then cruises," Hart said.

The AAA forecasts the number of people who will travel at least 50 miles for the holiday. About 63,000 more people are traveling for Thanksgiving this year compared to 2023, the AAA predicts. The vast majority, about 3.6 million, will be heading to their destination by motor vehicle.

Hart said inflation is decreasing and people generally have more money in their wallets this year. Gas prices are expected to be lower this year, and may average below $3 dollars a gallon nationally for the first Thanksgiving since 2021.

Hart recommends getting started on your drive before 11 a.m. in the days leading up to Thanksgiving to avoid the worst congestion.

"The worst time to drive over this Thanksgiving holiday is Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon," she said. "That's when it's going to be really congested, and this is across the board. And then coming home on Sunday, avoid the afternoon. And then on Monday, avoid the rush hour."

Hart recommends packing an emergency kit in your vehicle if you're driving. That should include items like blankets, water, and snacks. She said jumper cables and cell phone chargers are also good to have on hand.