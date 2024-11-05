Third annual DeKalb Dia De Los Muertos planned for 2025

WNIJ Hola is once again participating in the DeKalb Day of the Dead "Celebration of Life" with our mobile studio oral history project. It's part of a number of activities planned for the third year of the event, held locally near downtown DeKalb.

Join us for a vibrant and heartfelt celebration of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) – a cherished tradition that honors the lives of our ancestors and brings our community together in remembrance, culture, and joy.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 1st

Time: 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Location: DeKalb Public Library

What to Expect:

Beautifully decorated ofrendas (altars) honoring loved ones

Traditional folklórico dancing

Face painting & sugar skull art

Authentic Mexican food & drinks

Family-friendly activities

Local vendors & artisans

A community candlelight and procession

2025 Schedule:

2 p.m. Pass out candles

2:15 Welcoming ceremony (library)

2:30 Procession begins

2:45 Moment of silence

3:00 Chispitas Bailarinas

3:30 Piñata party

4:00 Cafe de Flor

5:00 Vendors close

5:30 NIU Mariachi

Dress in your most colorful attire and feel free to wear traditional calavera (skull) makeup or clothing! Whether you're honoring your own ancestors or simply embracing the beauty of this rich cultural tradition, all are welcome.

Let's come together to celebrate life, memory, and community. You can bring a photo or small item to add to the community altar located at El Jimador.

Admission: FREE

WNIJ gathered audio in our mobile studio at the 2nd annual Downtown DeKalb Day of the Dead Celebration held on Nov. 2, 2024.

Special thanks to Laura Anderson, Spencer Tritt, Carlos Loera, Abel Naranjo, and Sam Naftzger.

