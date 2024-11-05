© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

Third annual DeKalb Dia De Los Muertos planned for 2025

Published November 5, 2024 at 12:54 PM CST
PXL_20241102_194325422 (1).jpg
WNIJ's Carlos Loera interviews local families who shared their annual Day of the Dead traditions.
PXL_20241102_193816719 (1).jpg
Performances were scheduled throughout the day at DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre.
Performances were scheduled throughout the day at DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre.
1000011254.jpg
Performances were scheduled throughout the day at DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre.
PXL_20241102_185204947 (1).jpg
This year, WNIJ's mobile ofrenda featured a theme of "mentors and musicians" to remember those who had died in the past year who contributed to news or music in their lifetimes.
1000011253.jpg
This year, WNIJ's mobile ofrenda featured a theme of "mentors and musicians" to remember those who had died in the past year who contributed to news or music in their lifetimes.
WNIJ set up its mobile studio outside of the DeKalb Public Library to gather stories of how local families celebrate Day of the Dead.
1000011246.jpg
WNIJ set up its mobile studio outside of the DeKalb Public Library to gather stories of how local families celebrate Day of the Dead.

WNIJ Hola is once again participating in the DeKalb Day of the Dead "Celebration of Life" with our mobile studio oral history project. It's part of a number of activities planned for the third year of the event, held locally near downtown DeKalb.

Join us for a vibrant and heartfelt celebration of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) – a cherished tradition that honors the lives of our ancestors and brings our community together in remembrance, culture, and joy.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 1st
Time: 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Location: DeKalb Public Library
What to Expect:
Beautifully decorated ofrendas (altars) honoring loved ones
Traditional folklórico dancing
Face painting & sugar skull art
Authentic Mexican food & drinks
Family-friendly activities
Local vendors & artisans
A community candlelight and procession

2025 Schedule:
2 p.m. Pass out candles
2:15 Welcoming ceremony (library)
2:30 Procession begins
2:45 Moment of silence
3:00 Chispitas Bailarinas
3:30 Piñata party
4:00 Cafe de Flor
5:00 Vendors close
5:30 NIU Mariachi

Dress in your most colorful attire and feel free to wear traditional calavera (skull) makeup or clothing! Whether you're honoring your own ancestors or simply embracing the beauty of this rich cultural tradition, all are welcome.

Let's come together to celebrate life, memory, and community. You can bring a photo or small item to add to the community altar located at El Jimador.

Admission: FREE

WNIJ gathered audio in our mobile studio at the 2nd annual Downtown DeKalb Day of the Dead Celebration held on Nov. 2, 2024.

Special thanks to Laura Anderson, Spencer Tritt, Carlos Loera, Abel Naranjo, and Sam Naftzger.
DOTD 2024 Social Media Video.mp4
Hector_Final Edit.mp4
Nicole_Final Edit.mp4
Grace_Final Edit.mp4
Chris_Final Edit.mp4
Servia_Final Edit.mp4
Sarah_Final Edit.mp4
