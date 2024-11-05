WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)
DeKalb Dia De Los Muertos 2024
1 of 6 — PXL_20241102_194325422 (1).jpg
2 of 6 — PXL_20241102_193816719 (1).jpg
WNIJ's Carlos Loera interviews local families who shared their annual Day of the Dead traditions.
3 of 6 — 1000011254.jpg
Performances were scheduled throughout the day at DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre.
4 of 6 — PXL_20241102_185204947 (1).jpg
5 of 6 — 1000011253.jpg
This year, WNIJ's mobile ofrenda featured a theme of "mentors and musicians" to remember those who had died in the past year who contributed to news or music in their lifetimes.
6 of 6 — 1000011246.jpg
WNIJ set up its mobile studio outside of the DeKalb Public Library to gather stories of how local families celebrate Day of the Dead.
We will be posting more images and oral histories so stay tuned!
DOTD 2024 Social Media Video.mp4