State Week: Another leadership change for Illinois Republicans

After a tumultuous tenure as Illinois Republican Party Chairman, Don Tracy decided he'd had enough. He announced this week he will leave the job soon. He blamed party infighting which also led to another top GOP official being ousted.

Tracy is the first downstate GOP Chair in more than 30 years. His decision comes as Republicans prepare to gather for their national convention in Milwaukee this summer.

Also, we get an update on a State Board of Election complaint involving the campaign of former Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey. And Gov. Pritzker wants to build two prisons to replace the aging Stateville and Logan Correctional Center. But opposition to his plan remains.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Charlie Wheeler.