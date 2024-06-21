© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: Another leadership change for Illinois Republicans

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIHannah Meisel
Published June 21, 2024 at 12:53 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

After a tumultuous tenure as Illinois Republican Party Chairman, Don Tracy decided he'd had enough. He announced this week he will leave the job soon. He blamed party infighting which also led to another top GOP official being ousted.

Tracy is the first downstate GOP Chair in more than 30 years. His decision comes as Republicans prepare to gather for their national convention in Milwaukee this summer.

Also, we get an update on a State Board of Election complaint involving the campaign of former Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey. And Gov. Pritzker wants to build two prisons to replace the aging Stateville and Logan Correctional Center. But opposition to his plan remains.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Charlie Wheeler.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for Capitol News Illinois. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at WILL-AM/FM, Law360, Capitol Fax and The Daily Line before returning to NPR Illinois in 2020 and moving to CNI in 2023.
See stories by Hannah Meisel