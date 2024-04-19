© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: As the U.S. Supreme Court deliberates, Illinois corruption cases hang in the balance

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIDave McKinney
Published April 19, 2024 at 4:08 PM CDT
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in an Indiana case about what constitutes bribery. Prosecutors have used the law as a key part of cases against a group of past Commonwealth Edison employees and the former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. The court could decide the closely watched case later this spring.

We also discuss a change at the Illinois Prisoner Review Board and remember the late Lee Milner.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ reporter Dave McKinney.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Dave McKinney
Dave McKinney, state politics reporter at WBEZ, spent 19 years as the Chicago Sun-Times Springfield bureau chief with additional stops at Reuters and the Daily Herald. His work also has been published in Crain’s Chicago Business, the New York Times and Chicago Magazine.
