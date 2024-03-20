© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Party-backed newcomer Crawford defeats longtime Democratic state Rep. Flowers in primary

Chicago Sun-Times | By Leah Love,
Michael LoriaBrett Chase
Published March 20, 2024 at 7:52 AM CDT
Michael Crawford (left) and state Rep. Mary Flowers on Election Day. Democratic legislators and unions contributed millions to Crawford’s campaign to unseat Flowers.
Ashlee Rezin and Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Michael Crawford (left) and state Rep. Mary Flowers on Election Day. Democratic legislators and unions contributed millions to Crawford’s campaign to unseat Flowers.

Michael Crawford beat state Rep. Mary Flowers, the longest-running Black lawmaker in Illinois, to win the Democratic primary for the Illinois House 31st District on Tuesday after party leadership and unions threw their support behind him.

With almost 80% of votes counted, Crawford beat Flowers, 69% to 31%, in a district that extends across the South Side and into the southwest suburbs, according to AP estimates.

Newcomer Crawford, 41, had the backing of Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch. In an unusual move that was a test of his own political muscle, Welch threw his support and money behind Crawford in the primary and helped him defeat a politician who first took office when Harold Washington was mayor of Chicago.

The race became a proxy for Welch’s power to control his own members. Welch and Democratic-supporting unions backed Crawford, raising a whopping $1.7 million. That’s more than Flowers raised in total over the last 30 years.

“I don’t think Crawford is the important part here," said Brian Gaines, the Arrington Professor in State Politics at the University of Illinois. "He’s the device. It’s really about Flowers.”
Illinois
Leah Love
See stories by Leah Love
Michael Loria
Chicago Sun-Times staff reporter.
See stories by Michael Loria
Brett Chase
See stories by Brett Chase